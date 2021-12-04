R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $262,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

