R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 19.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $416.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $333.77 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.