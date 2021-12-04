Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.10 Million

Analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post $63.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Radius Health reported sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $2,031,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 651,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,787. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

