Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in November

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 4,136,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,258.5 days.

Shares of RKUNF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

