Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0944 (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $965.81 million and $117.06 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058868 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,231,650,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

