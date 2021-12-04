Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Raymond James has increased its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Raymond James stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

