Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $599,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

