Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $791,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 573.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $110.50 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

