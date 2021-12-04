Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $1,346,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

