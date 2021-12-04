Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 201 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

SRE stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

