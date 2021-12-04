Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 7,212 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ABB were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ABB by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ABB by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

