Real Good Food’s (RGF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Real Good Food stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Real Good Food has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

