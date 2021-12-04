Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $67.25 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

