Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

