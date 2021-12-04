RED Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,927.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, RED has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $876,324.58 and $50,927.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.71 or 0.00327553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

