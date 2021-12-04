Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

REDD stock opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.55) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 408.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 408.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Redde Northgate has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.