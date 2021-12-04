Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

