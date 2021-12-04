Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,892,640,000 after buying an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,468,430,000 after buying an additional 132,917 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,626.67.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,410.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,480.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,454.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

