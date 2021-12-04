ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $20,400,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $7,140,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $22,440,000.

