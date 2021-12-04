Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives $3,060.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,060.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNSHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. 33 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253. Renishaw has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $97.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

