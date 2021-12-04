Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 80.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,082,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,373,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

KRMD opened at $3.12 on Friday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

