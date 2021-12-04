Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BRP Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.13. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.75 on Friday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.