Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.01 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.