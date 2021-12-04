Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,416.46.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
