Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 22 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,416.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

