Reviewing 36Kr (KRKR) and The Competition

36Kr (NASDAQ: KRKR) is one of 220 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare 36Kr to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr’s peers have a beta of 3.27, indicating that their average stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 36Kr Competitors 1203 6035 11271 322 2.57

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 450.46%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 43.66%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% 36Kr Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million -$42.95 million -1.63 36Kr Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 66.76

36Kr’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

36Kr peers beat 36Kr on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

