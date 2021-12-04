Reviewing Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 9.50 N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $37.29 million 3.26 -$58.65 million ($4.21) -0.94

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than LifeMD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -95.77% N/A -358.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Airsculpt Technologies and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 LifeMD 0 0 2 0 3.00

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 93.56%. LifeMD has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 290.43%. Given LifeMD’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats LifeMD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc. is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States. The company’s brands include Shapiro, Rex, and Nava. LifeMD was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

