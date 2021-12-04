Reviewing Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Hims & Hers Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 8.06 -$40.27 million ($0.54) -10.89

Airsculpt Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hims & Hers Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airsculpt Technologies and Hims & Hers Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Hims & Hers Health 0 5 4 0 2.44

Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 93.56%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.09%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Airsculpt Technologies and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A Hims & Hers Health -35.74% -25.38% -18.19%

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

