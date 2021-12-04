Reviewing CVR Medical (CRRVF) and Its Rivals

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CVR Medical to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% CVR Medical Competitors -561.67% -79.11% -17.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 1.52 CVR Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 0.20

CVR Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CVR Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 1005 4151 7554 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 36.18%. Given CVR Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CVR Medical rivals beat CVR Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

