Reviewing Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) & Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cricut and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00 Intevac 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Intevac.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51% Intevac -21.45% -16.24% -13.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Intevac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 5.30 $154.58 million N/A N/A Intevac $97.82 million 1.16 $1.06 million ($0.64) -7.19

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cricut shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cricut beats Intevac on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

