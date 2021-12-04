Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after acquiring an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,795,000.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $72.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.28%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

