Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Update

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.66 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

