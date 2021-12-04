Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.12. 15,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,092. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $200.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 21.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.