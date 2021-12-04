Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 3,022 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $336,157,000 after buying an additional 4,616,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,477,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $305,407,000 after buying an additional 1,789,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,965,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,822,000 after buying an additional 682,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 336.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,500,000 after buying an additional 1,752,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

