Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

