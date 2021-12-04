Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.