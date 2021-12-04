Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 50.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Research Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,095,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Research Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 168,215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Research Solutions by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSSS stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Research analysts expect that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

