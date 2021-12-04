Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

