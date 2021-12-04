Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New $102,000 Investment in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.12% of MamaMancini’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMMB opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.42.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 million. MamaMancini’s had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 33.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

