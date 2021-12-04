RioDeFi Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $21.73 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00239795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007709 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.