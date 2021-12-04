Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $7.59 million and approximately $619,349.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00093182 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

