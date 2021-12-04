Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to announce sales of $67.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $226.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.86 million to $227.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $251.53 million to $260.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSKD. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $124,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSKD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,145. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

