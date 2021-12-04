Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 624,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after acquiring an additional 619,244 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 238,239 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.

