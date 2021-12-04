Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 127,807 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

