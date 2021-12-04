Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR opened at $171.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.32 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.