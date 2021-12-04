Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 15,774 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after acquiring an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,554,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,037,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

