Riverview Acquisition (NASDAQ:RVACU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVACU) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 3,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 95,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVACU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,737,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,433,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,472,000.

