RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,629 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CDW worth $26,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CDW by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CDW by 9.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $191.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,358 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

