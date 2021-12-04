RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 3,720 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

