RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.59 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.