RMB Capital Management LLC Has $47.66 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cooper Companies worth $47,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $411.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.44 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.62.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

